Unbiased Facts about Delta 9

Delta 9 is the most common THC form found in the cannabis plant and is known for its psychoactive properties.

Delta 9 is found in abundance compared to other cannabinoids in the cannabis plant. It is found in both male and female cannabis plants, but it is only during the drying and curing process that the acid is removed, and Delta 9 THC takes up its psychoactive form. The extraction process is less expensive than Delta 8.

Delta is the hallucinogenic molecule found in cannabis plants. Delta is further divided into two strains called Delta 8 and Delta 9. Though both have the same chemical structure, they are slightly different in their molecular structure.

This article is a complete guide to Delta 9 THC and covers various details like chemical structure, potential benefits, side effects, and more.

Is Delta 9 THC Natural?

Delta 9 is 100% natural. It is an organic compound found in the cannabis plant. There is sometimes confusion about whether Delta 9 is natural because of the process followed to make Delta 9 products. However, manufacturers often extract Delta 9 from the cannabis plant to acquire an extract much more rich in the concentration of THC than found in nature. There are other synthetic methods to extract Delta 9 THC, but they are not very common since Delta 9 is found in abundance naturally.

Making of Delta 9 THC

Delta 9 is produced naturally in the cannabis plant. Young cannabis plants tend to have lower levels of THC than older ones. Manufacturers extract Delta 9 from cannabis plants to make products. One of the most efficient methods of extraction is called supercritical CO2 extraction. This method combines cannabis plants with CO2 and puts them under high pressure and low temperature. Once the pressure is realized, the solvent turns into a gas. CO2 changes into liquid and gas states, known as the supercritical stage.

Another method of extraction is the conversion of Delta 9 from cannabidiol through isomerization. It involves the dissolving of CBD in a robust acid solution.

How does Delta 9 interact with the body?

Delta 9 impacts CB1 and CB2 receptors in the central and peripheral nervous system like other cannabinoids. After the receptors are stimulated, the Endocannabinoid system influences the body’s reactions to specific processes like hunger, pain, mood, emotion. Delta 9 has an extreme potency compared to Delta 8 and CBD; hence, it strongly influences the body receptors and creates intensifying effects.

Does Delta 9 get you high?

Delta 9 is a primary psychoactive agent of cannabis and gives you a euphoric feeling. It gives you an undeniable high but should be taken in safe doses. Taking more than the required amounts of Delta 9 can cause unwanted side effects like anxiety and paranoia.

7 benefits of Delta 9

Delta 9, being a psychoactive substance, is also used for treatments and acts for potential medical benefits. Some of the significant everyday uses that can help you lead a better and healthy life are discussed below.

Acts as an energy booster: Taking Delta 9 directly impacts the bodily system that controls the brain. It makes you feel light and treats other symptoms like nausea, restlessness, and anxiety. It makes you more active and euphoric for a better experience. Treats Insomnia and enhances sleep: To maintain a healthy immune system, good sleep is essential. Studies are suggestive that consumption of Delta 9 leads to a reduction of stress and improves your sleep pattern. Relieves pain and soreness: Delta 9 interacts with the bodily pain receptors and helps in minimizing pain. It treats both nociceptive and neuropathic pain. Nociceptive pain involves physical injury, strains, pain from an intensive workout. At the same time, neuropathic pain impacts the body’s nervous system—for example, arthritis and other similar chronic ailments. Helps in reducing inflammation: Delta 9 helps in reducing inflammation without the risk of side effects. It reduces the levels of pro-inflammatory cytokines. It induces and increases blood flow into the affected areas and reduces inflammation by clearing out damaged proteins. Relieves and repairs delayed onset of muscle soreness: Muscle soreness arising out of rigorous workout can get very painful at times. This can be common for people who follow rigorous exercise every day. The pain-relieving properties of Delta 9 can help reduce the severity of muscle soreness. It relieves muscle tension without the fear of side effects. Improves your appetite: Delta 9 interacts with the natural ECS of the body and improves appetite. It also relieves nausea, making it easy and comfortable to intake food. Reduces stress and anxiety: helps to deal with anxiety disorders. They may include social anxiety disorders, obsessive-compulsive disorder, and panic disorder. It has a soothing impact and helps patients deal with their everyday ordeals. It is practical to treat depression and improve PTSD symptoms like nightmares and trauma.

Ways to consume Delta 9

There are plenty of methods of consuming Delta 9. It depends on the consumer’s interests and requirements. Some of the most preferred ways are

Smoking Delta 9: The most popular method is smoking Delta 9 in a pipe or joint. Vaping Delta 9: This is a popular alternative to smoking. People use vape pens or vaporizers with replaceable cartridges to intake Delta 9 Eating Delta 9: These products are consumed orally. Examples are tinctures, oils, and edibles. One needs to be particular about the dose while consuming it orally Topical use of Delta: Delta 9 comes with creams that can be directly applied to the skin for a soothing and healing effect

Side effects of Delta 9

Delta 9 has a high potency, due to which it brings with its benefits specific side effects. Delta 9, if not used with proper dosage, can lead to various side effects. Some are mental fog, severe anxiety, dizziness, specific skill impairments like driving, and paranoia. It can lead to intensive hallucination experiences if not taken in the proper dosage.