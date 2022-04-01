Unity, Tolerance Key Drivers Of Peace – Osinbajo

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has expressed that unity and tolerance are crucial values needed to safeguard peace and stability in a multi-religious society like Nigeria.

Osinbajo’s spokesman, Laolu Akande, in a statement on Thursday, said the vice president said this when he received a delegation of Imams, Islamic scholars and Muslim leaders from all over the country in Abuja.

The delegation of more than 25 Islamic clerics, intellectuals and leaders of different groups was drawn from higher institutions, National Council of Ulamas, Qadiriyya Movement, Fitiyanul Islam of Nigeria and Darika Sect.

Also in the delegation were National Council of Muslim Youths, Muslim Students Society of Nigeria, Jammat Tajdidul Islamy, Salafiyya Youth Movement, Imams from the National Mosque and Legislative Quarters in Apo, Abuja among others.

Addressing the delegation, Osinbajo said that until one engaged with the people, one could not tell what they and others wanted.