Unknown Gunmen Storms Eatery On Easter Day, Rob Fun-Seekers

Unknown gunmen stormed a fast food joint in the Oko neighbourhood, which is close to the Federal Polytechnic, Oko, on Easter Sunday.

Within Nigeria gathered that the gunmen visited Sophia Fast Food but did not harm the Easter fun-seekers who were apparently having a good time.

According to a source, despite an armoured car and security guards stationed in the vicinity, they were able to dispossess all customers and workers of the eatery of their phones and fled the area without any challenge.

A Facebook user, Iyke Orji said:

“Nobody was killed, nobody was shot.

“Even the new police armoured tank Governor Soludo stationed at Oko Police station with new policemen didn’t repel them.

“They came to Sophia Fast Foods Oko, yes, a fast food. They collected all the phones of people eating there. They now set fire in the frontage of the fast-food joint.

“Sophia fast foods just opened a new branch in Ekwulobia and people are thinking if it was a calculated attempt by competitors,” Orji said.

An attempt to obtain confirmation from DSP Tochukwu Ikenga, the Police Public Relations Officer of the Anambra State Police Command, was unsuccessful because his phone was unreachable at the time.