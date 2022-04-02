Use Ramadan Period To Pray For Unity, Peace In Nigeria – Goodluck Jonathan Tells Muslims

Former President, Goodluck Jonathan has tasked the Muslim Ummah to use the Ramadan period to pray for the unity, peace, and success of Nigeria.

Jonathan, who gave the charge in a Facebook post on Saturday, also called all to cherish the period and use it to seek reconciliation; foster the bond of harmony; pursue unity as well as justice in the country.

“Ramadan Kareem to the Muslim Ummah. Let us use this period to pray for the unity, peace and success of our Country, Nigeria.

“Let us cherish this moment and use it to seek reconciliation, foster the bond of harmony, pursue unity and justice in our nation. Let us exemplify charity to all within our reach and means.

“May Allah accept your supplications and give you the strength to finish strong”, he posted.