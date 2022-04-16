VIDEO: I Am Not Coming To Your House Again – Mr Macaroni Shares Scary Encounter With Falz’ Dogs

Mr Macaroni was forced to get his heart rate amped following a rather scary encounter on Friday, April 16.

The skit maker cum actor shared how he was chased by rapper, Falz’ dog during his visit to his house.

Mr Macaroni shared his experience on Twitter noting that he didn’t realise he could run as fast as he did and wondered why dog owners would usually resort to lying about their dogs and insist they’re trying to play with you when they’re obviously barking and chasing you.

He went on to share a video of the offending canine and promised that he would not be visiting Falz anytime soon. See tweet below:

Recall the Nigerian skit-maker cum actor, Debo Adebayo popularly called Mr Macaroni sparked online reactions after shooting his shot at Nollywood actress Kate Henshaw.

This comes after Mr Macaroni reacted to a stunning photo of Kate Henshaw shared on the microblogging platform Twitter.

Mr Macaroni admitted that Kate is relatively older than him, but her stunning picture makes him vibrate.