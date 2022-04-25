VIDEO: Pastor Weds 4 Virgins At Once, Says Bible Supports It

Zagabe Chiluza, a Congolese pastor married four women, all virgins, in a colourful wedding a few months in eastern Congo.

He claimed the idea of marrying more wives originated from the Bible.

“Jacob had many wives Leah and Rachel, then Bilha and Zilpa…four wives for one man,” he said.

The man of the God also shares scriptures from the Holy Book to prove polygamy isn’t a sin.

“I have one wife already and today I’m going to marry these four. They will join the first wife,” he said on his wedding day.

According to video shared by AfriMax, The boastful man of God said men from his church marry only virgins, encouraging others to practice polygamy.

