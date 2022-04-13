VIDEO: Reactions As Obi Cubana Celebrates Birthday With 14 Cakes

Nigerian businessman and socialite, Obinna Iyiegbu better known as Obi Cubana has gotten many talking as he celebrated his 47th birthday with 14 cakes.

The founder of Cubana groups clocked a new age on Tuesday, 12th of April and was surprised with a grand birthday party.

Obi Cubana shared a video of him cutting his cakes and this has left many speechless. See video:

scoobynero : You took cutting of birthday cakes to a different level. God bless your new age forever

tusoulofficial : How many cakes?

2nitedontee : Cake akaria…plenty wishes all ur way

juliet268 : Awww first time someone is cutting this number of cakes

shop_with_tiannah : Birthday is different from buffday, Shey they can finish all this cake bayi

stella_igs : This one na cake festival ohh”.