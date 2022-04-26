VIDEO: Reason I Have So Many Enemies Around Me — Angelique Kidjo

In a recent video chat between Grammy award winners, Angelique Kidjo and Burna Boy, the 61-year-old lady has revealed why she has so many enemies around her.

During their chat, the five-time Grammy award winner told Burna Boy that she first noticed him in 2011 when he sampled her hit song Wombo Lombo.

Kidjo while showering praises on her colleague during their chat hinted that she has enemies because she does not believe in ‘bullshit’.

She said, “The first time I noticed you was when you did the Wombo Lobo. I was like, ‘who is that guy?’ You make me listen to my song differently and that is what music is. When somebody touches your work and does it differently, it takes the work to another level. It brings you somewhere else that you never foresee.”

Smiling due to the compliment, the African Giant noted that the praises were making him blush and Kidjo replied, “It is true, I don’t do bullshit. If I don’t like somebody, I tell them that I don’t like them. That is why I have so many enemies around me.”

She further commended the Wonderful singer for his stage performance saying, “One thing I wanted to tell you after your show in Paris; there is a difference between listening to an album and when you see somebody perform.

“For me, I differentiate both. You can do wonder on an album what makes you a different artiste, an artiste in whole is when you get one stage and you deliver. Some artistes are able to do it in the studio but on stage it becomes impossible. But when I come to your show, I say, ‘my boy is killing them all and I am liking it.”

She further described Burna Boy as her son.

