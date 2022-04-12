War: We’ve Destroyed Russia’s Arsenal – Ukraine

Ukraine says it has annihilated a Russian weapons’ depot in Novoaidar, Luhansk region.

Serhii Haidai, head of the Luhansk Regional Military Administration, made this known on Monday.

In a post he shared on his Facebook, Images and video in the wake of the depot destruction were seen.

Haidai said that Ukrainian forces had destroyed a Russian “ammunition warehouse” near a Russian settlement in Luhansk.

However, in a video shared by Russian State media, RIA Novosti, Luhansk People’s Republic (LPR) People’s Militia officer Roman Ivanov, said the Ukrainian strikes on Novoaidar destroyed “more than 20 homes, along with a warehouse filled with chemical fertilizers.”

But Haidai denied Russian claims that Ukrainians targeted residential buildings.