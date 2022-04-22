‘Watch Out’, Jonathan Keeps Supporters Guessing On 2023 Presidency

Former President Goodluck Jonathan has told his supporters calling on him to run for the 2023 presidency to “watch out”.

Some of his supporters reportedly stormed his Abuja office, on Friday, asking him to declare for the 2023 presidency.

They wielded placards and banners with inscriptions such as ‘Goodluck Jonathan must run for president 2023′, “Jonathan is our candidate’, among others.

The ex-president had gone into a closed door meeting with leaders of the group.

Addressing the supporters after the meeting, Jonathan stated that the youths should keep getting involved in the political process for a better Nigeria.

The ex-president said, “You are calling me to come and declare for the next election. I cannot tell you I’m declaring. The political process is ongoing, just watch out.

“The key role you must play is to pray that Nigeria gets somebody that carries the young people along; somebody that can also work very hard to see that some of the problems are addressed by the government and I believe collectively, we will work together.”