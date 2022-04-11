We Are Not Aware Of Viral Video Showing Arrest Of Bandits – Kaduna Govt

The Kaduna State Government has said it was not aware of a video showing bandits allegedly arrested by troops in one of the Local Government areas.

A statement by Samuel Aruwan Commissioner, Ministry of Internal Security and Home Affairs, Kaduna State, said KDSG was awaiting operational feedback from security agencies

The statement read: “The Kaduna State Government has received enquires from the media and citizens over a video being circulated on social media platforms, allegedly showing security forces parading neutralized and arrested bandits in a location around Chikun LGA. “

“It is necessary to clarify that at this time, the Kaduna State Government has not received feedback from security agencies regarding any such operations. Therefore no information can be provided at this time on the veracity of video clips making the rounds.”

“The Kaduna State Government is awaiting feedback from security agencies on operations being conducted across various locations of interest. As soon as precise operational feedback is received, updates will be provided to the media and citizens.”