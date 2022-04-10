‘We Need To Rebuild Broken Walls Of Federalism’ — Bakare Joins Presidential Race

Tunde Bakare, the serving overseer of The Citadel Global Community Church, formerly known as the Latter Rain Assembly, has announced his desire to run for president in 2023.

On Saturday, he announced his plans at a Zoom event hosted by the PTB4-Nigeria campaign.

The event was held to introduce ‘Project 16’ to Nigerians living abroad.

Bakare stated in his speech that his desire is founded on firsthand knowledge of the issues that the common Nigerian faces.

While stating that his mandate will be built on the principles of peace, growth, and prosperity, he also stated that ‘Project 16’ is focused on his desire to become Nigeria’s 16th president since the country’s independence in 1960.

“Against the backdrop of the prevailing state of the nation, we need a leader who can reconcile historical and current differences, reintegrate the various ethnic and religious constituent parts into true nationhood, and rebuild the broken walls of federalism while maximising Nigeria’s diverse, geo-economic economic potential,” he said.

“Project 16 is not just about me. It’s not just about the presidential ambition of any man. In any case, I do not have a self-generated ambition. What I do have is a vision of a new Nigeria that was birthed in me from childhood and an honest aspiration to serve as the 16th president of my beloved nation, Nigeria.

“Like Dr. Nnamdi Azikiwe, my childhood, upbringing and life’s journey unfolded across various contexts. I understand that part of God’s purpose for Nigeria is the actualisation of the idea that Muslims and Christians, the north and the south, can come together as one great nation under God.

“Birthing the new Nigeria is the mission of the 16th administration. The new Nigeria is a nation where no one goes to bed hungry and no child is left out of school without access to quality education; where our homes, schools, streets, highways and villages are safe and secure and Nigerians can work, play or travel with their minds at rest and go to bed with their hearts at peace.

“[It’s] a Nigeria where our hospitals are life-saving institutions and every Nigerian has access to good, quality healthcare; where no youth is unemployed and our young men and women and job creators; where businesses thrive on innovation and made-in-Nigeria can compete anywhere in the global market; where homes and businesses have access to clean and uninterrupted power supply and ideas are facilitated by functional infrastructure and cutting-edge technology.”