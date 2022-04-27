We’ve Not Renamed National Theatre – FG

The federal government has clarified that it is not re-naming the entire Lagos National Theatre complex, built in 1976 to host the 1977 Festival of Arts, popularly known as FESTAC.

The government clarified that it is merely renaming the complex housing the edifice.

The Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, said the complex housing the National Theatre would be known as Lagos Creative and Entertainment Centre, with four creative hubs and other facilities currently under construction.

Mohammed made the clarification when he featured on “Good Morning Nigeria’’, a live programme on the Nigerian Television Authority in Abuja on Tuesday.

“The controversy on the re-naming of the National Theatre is just a storm in a teacup

“What we said in Spain was that there are lots of developmental projects going on within the National Theatre complex.

“You have the National Theatre fully refurbished and renovated, you also have four hubs each for music, fashion, IT and film. You cannot call all of them National Theatre again.

“The entire complex is what will be known as the Lagos Creative and Entertainment Centre, comprising the National Theatre and the four hubs.’’

Mohammed said the hubs were being built to provide capacity in the creative sectors.

According to him, the music hub and the film hub will be respectively built and equipped with the latest technology for recording and processing music and films.

He said it would forestall Nigerian artistes and filmmakers from going outside the country like South Africa and other places to record, process and package their music or films.

In addition to the national theatre monument and the new four hubs, the minister said a modern police station, fire station and 500 capacity car park were also being constructed in the complex.