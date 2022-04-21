What Everyone Needs To Learn From Rita Dominic’s Wedding – Actress Ufuoma McDermott

Nollywood actress Ufuoma McDermott has shared one of the lessons from the publicized wedding of her colleague, Rita Dominic.

Nollywood stars on Tuesday 19th April sent social media into a frenzy with photos and videos from the traditional wedding of Rita Dominic to her lover and publisher of Dailytimes, Fidelis Anosike.

In a post shared on Instagram, Ufuoma said people could literally taste the happiness from Rita Dominic’s wedding without any doubt.

Ufuoma McDermott said Rita Dominic’s wedding proves that people need love to make the world better, adding that the star-studded event made people forget their worries and pressures of life for a moment. She wrote:

“Don’t lie o! How many of you could literally taste the happiness from Riri’s wedding yesterday???? Gosh! I just love sha. This proves that we need love to make the world better.

We all felt it. For a moment, we forgot about the worries and pressures of life.

Our hearts were transported to a happy place.

Let’s keep the momentum and spread more love.”

Recall Ufuoma McDermott penned a touching note to her colleague, Rita Dominic.

McDermott was part of the celebrities present during Rita’s bridal shower last weekend.