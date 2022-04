Temmie Ovwasa has said that women with big bellies look sexy when they wear crop top.

The singer tweeted:

I looovvvvvvveeee seeing women with big bellies in crop tops, ugh the jiggle! Every fucking about it is sexy!

Damn!

Let it hang out Pleaseeeee, let it hang out!

Then, in response to a follower who told her it appears she has a big belly, she wrote:

“Not style, it’s big, and I want it to get bigger.”

