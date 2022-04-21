Why I Didn’t Attend Rita Dominic’s Wedding – Mercy Johnson

Popular Nigerian Actress, Mercy Johnson has shed light on why she didn’t attend her colleague, Rita Dominic’s wedding in Imo state.

All roads led to Owerri on Tuesday, April 19, for the traditional wedding ceremony of much-loved Nollywood actress Rita Dominic and Fidelis Anosike.

For reasons best known to the couple, they ditched the weekend for the event and rather chose a date during the week.

Reality stars, actors, actresses and even music stars all embarked on a road trip just to be a part of Rita and her husband’s ceremony.

Surprisingly, Mercy Johnson and some of the movie star’s female colleagues were noticeably absent at the traditional ceremony.

Mercy Johnson while responding to a query from one of her fans explained that she was on a movie set.

The fan queried thus “I have gone through your page several times to see if it not you again since yesterday because I know you as one who is always genuinely happy with everyone, I was wondering since you didn’t go to Owerri, what happened to posting?”

And Mum of four replied saying “Lol, I was on set, my heart is always with team happy…thank you loads”

SEE COMMENT BELOW

The Actress further made a shout out to Rita Dominic on Instagram saying “The Queen herself, Congratulations Queen, The celebration never ends. I wish you so much happiness in this new journey….P/s we all clicked our glasses to you on set yesterday….Gods blessings always Mami”

SEE POST BELOW