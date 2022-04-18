Why I Would Rather Work For My Money Than Beg – Actor Yul Edochie

Nollywood actor and presidential aspirant Yul Edochie has revealed that he would rather work hard for a meagre income then beg for money.

This comes after Yul Edochie damaged his wristwatch allegedly worth three hundred thousand Naira on a movie set, saying it is one of the hazards of the job.

In a subsequent post on his Instagram page, Yul said he would instead work for ten thousand Naira than beg for ten million Naira.

According to the actor, he would spend his ten thousand Naira proudly, and nobody will have the opportunity to insult him. He captioned:

“How Yul Edochie spoilt his wristwatch worth $800 on the set of ‘Blood of an Imbecile’

“Na so my wristwatch take scatter.

“Hazards of the job.

“I would rather work for 10k than beg for 10million. That way I’ll chop my 10k proudly and nobody will have the opportunity to insult me. Happy new week everyone.”