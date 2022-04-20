Why I’m Working On Being A Better Sister And Daughter This Year – DJ Cuppy

Nigerian Disk Jockey, Florence Otedola, aka DJ Cuppy, has said that she is working on being a better sister and daughter this year.

The billionaire’s daughter, who stated this revealed that family is for life.

Sharing a photo of herself, her mother, Nana Otedola and brother, Fewa, at a park in London, the University of Oxford student noted that she will be turning 30 this year. She wrote:

“This year, I’m going intentially work on being a better sister and a better daughter. Work is work, but family is for life. I’m going to be 30 this year and maturity comes when you stop making excuses and you start making changes.”

Recall that the disc jockey and artist shared how impressed she is with younger sister, Temi Otedola with her latest movie credit.

DJ Cuppy shared a photo of the sisters hugging each other warmly on her Instagram and revealed that she was privileged to see a snippet of Temi’s upcoming movie, “The Man for the Job” and it’s really good.