Why Many Marriages Will Collapse Over Osinachi’s Death – Nigerian Artist

Many marriages will collapse following the death of Osinachi Nwachukwu. This was predicted by Nigerian artist, Felix Aghedo, also known as Kizmoni.

Kizmoni made the prediction as Nigerians await the autopsy report of the late gospel singer

The artist who hails from Edo State said many women face similar situations like late Osinachi but have kept mum.

“It is unfortunate that she is not here to say how she felt or what she was going through. It is possible that she was suffering from emotional and physical abuse. It might also be that she was scared to ask people for help and tell publicly what was going on in her marriage because she was afraid of her husband”.

The artist said now that it has become public knowledge that her husband, Pastor Peter Nwanchukwu abused her till death, other women will quickly yield to Apostle Johnson Suleiman’s advice which is trending on social media to run out of marriages or beat up their husbands with members of his church if they are touched.

“Nigeria is not oversea where women contest equal rights with men, here we have a tradition where the husband wants to dominate and as a result marriages will collapse”.

The 27 years old songwriter said single parents are fast becoming common because the contemporary ladies in the societies are becoming impatient and the bible condemns it.