Why Some Nigerian Youths Are Not Employable – Ngige

Sen. Chris Ngige, the Minister of Labour and Employment, claims that most youths are unemployed due to a lack of functional skills.

On Thursday in Abuja, Ngige said this while declaring open a one-day trade Job, Career, and Employability Fair.

The exhibition, titled “Promoting Employability, Skills Development, and Decent Work,” was organized by the Nigeria Employers Consultative Association (NECA) in partnership with the International Labour Organization (ILO).

Mrs Tilda Mmegwa, the President’s Senior Special Assistant on Job Creation, represented Ngige, who stated that all stakeholders must be actively involved in preparing the African workforce for the “future of work.”

According to him, the Nigerian government is aware that the majority of unemployed people lack functional skills.

“Our strategy, therefore, is to equip the unemployed youths with market-driven skills, which will facilitate their access to self or paid employment.”

“In recognition of this reality, my ministry is keenly committed to equipping unemployed graduates with entry point competences to make them employable.

“I am therefore happy to inform you that my ministry is scheduled to train 37,000 unemployed graduates, 1,000 in each of the states of the federation and FCT, on soft skills and marketable resume.

“In the coming months, we will also train 3,500 unemployed youth in various vocations including fashion design, catering and event management, solar panel and CCTV installation, among others,’’ he said.