Why We Want Amendment To Immigration, Prisons Act – Aregbesola

Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, has said that a bill seeking to repeal the Immigration and Prisons Services Board Act, Cap 12 LFN, 2004 and to enact the Civil Defence Corps, Correctional, Federal Fire and Immigration Services Board Act, was to reflect the current realities, as well as “bridge legal and practices gaps”.

Aregbesola gave the explanation while making his presentation at a two-day public hearing on six bills organised by the House Committee on Interior.

The Board, he said, was responsible for providing policy direction to the corps and services, as well as appointing, promoting, and exercising disciplinary control over officers of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, Federal Fire Service, Nigeria Correctional Service, and Nigeria Immigration Service.

He said the Board would be made up of the minister, who would serve as chairman, and six other full-time members, one for each of the federation’s six geopolitical zones, who would be nominated by the president on the minister’s proposal.

He said the powers of the Board from the four services included short-listing eligible officers from the range of deputy commandant-general or assistant commandant-general to the minister to recommend to the president for appointment as commandant-general of each of the four organisations.