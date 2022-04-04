Wike Has Courage, Youthful Strength And Resourcefulness To Lead Nigeria: Bode George

A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party, Chief Bode George has expressed that Nyesom Wike, Rivers State Governor and presidential hopeful has the courage, youthful strength and resourcefulness to rule Nigeria.

The former Deputy National Chairman of the PDP stated this when he was paid a courtesy visit by Governor Wike on Sunday.

Chief Bode George while endorsing Wike said “when it comes to courage, youthful strength and resourcefulness, Wike is there.

“We need a bright young person; we need someone that can take us out of this doldrums.

“There will be a renewed life, we must do what is proper, we are not going to be defeated, the public is waiting for us and by the grace of God he will take us there,” he said.