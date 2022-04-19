Wike: If Ganduje Was Running For President, I Would Have Withdrawn From The Race

If his Kano counterpart, Abdullahi Ganduje, was running for president, Nyesom Wike, the governor of Rivers state, says he would have withdrew from the 2023 presidential election.

On Monday, Wike paid a courtesy call to Ganduje in Kano.

He informed Ganduje that if the Kano governor entered the campaign to save Nigeria, he would drop out of the race.

The governor urged the country’s elite to work together, regardless of political differences.

In desperate times, he remarked, tough and disciplined individuals are needed to lead the country, and he believes he has the resources to do so.

“There is no gainsaying that the country is not having it right, and there should be a desperate effort to save the nation, and by which I’m out to right the wrongs,” Wike said.

“Nigeria from wherever you choose to look at it, our great country Nigeria is bleeding, and certainly requires the collective efforts to recover its soul.

“If Ganduje is running for the presidency some of us will quickly withdraw our ambitions, but thank God he is not running and I’m sure he will help me to make it.”