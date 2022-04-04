Wizkid Loses Twice At 64th Grammy Awards

Nigerian Afrobeat Star, Wizkid has failed to win both nominations at the 2022 Grammy awards.

Recall that Wizkid was nominated alongside fellow Nigerians– Femi Kuti, Burna Boy and Tems for Best Global Music Performance at The 2022 Grammys. Also nominated in that same category was Beninese legend, Angelique Kidjo.

The Self acclaimed Starboy also has his ‘Made In Lagos’ album nominated for Best Global Music Album at The 2022 Grammys, alongside Femi Kuti and Made Kuti’s Legacy +, Angelique Kidjo’s Mother Nature and Rocky Dawumi’s Voice of Bunbon Volume.

However, the singer lost both nominations as the Best Global Music Performance award was won by Arooj Aftab, Mohabbat, while Angelique Kidjo, Mother Nature, won the Best Global Music Album category.

His loss comes as a surprise to many who had predicted a double win for the singer in both categories.

The 64th Grammy Awards is being held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas today, Sunday, April 3.