Woli Agba: Parents Tell Your Daughters ‘Returning Home Alive From Failed Marriage Better Than In A Coffin’

Comic Actor, Woli Agba has advised parents to teach their daughters about marriage before allowing them get into one.

This is coming after gospel singer, Osinachi Nwachukwu was confirmed to have died due to domestic violence she endured in the hands of her husband.

A lot of celebrities have spoken on how heartbreaking it is for a woman to endure such violence and kept quiet about it until it caused her her life.

In reference to her untimely death, the comedian advised parents to teach their daughters that coming back home from a failed marriage is better than coming home in a coffin.

He added that if a lady dies in her marriage, she would be replaced immediately.

He wrote;

“Teach your daughters that coming back home from a failed marriage is better than coming home in a coffin… If you die in the marriage, they will another to replace you immediately”