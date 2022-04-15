Woman Commits Suicide Over Husband’s Plan To Marry 2nd Wife In Kwara

A mother of two, Yetunde Folorunsho, reportedly committed suicide by drinking poison over her husband’s plan to marry a second wife in Kwara State.

According to Daily Trust, Yetunde’s neighbours said that the deceased, who was a linguistics graduate of the University of Ilorin (Unilorin) drank the poison after a disagreement with her husband over his intention to marry a second wife since was allowed in Islam.

Yetunde reportedly died at the general hospital, Ilorin, on Monday.

However, one Oyeronke Oluwakemi, who claims to be Yetunde’s course mate, in an online post alleged that she was poisoned by her mother-in-law over a disagreement with her (Yetunde’s) religious status as a Christian.

Speaking with Daily Trust, Yetunde’s husband’s brother, Alhaji Lagbe Araoje, said, “On Monday, around 10am, she (Yetunde) had a little quarrel with her husband outside the house; it was settled and she went inside. The husband later gave her a phone that she had earlier requested.

“Some minutes later, the husband rushed out of the house crying for help that his wife was vomiting. On our way to the hospital, she was begging the husband for forgiveness that she had taken DDT powder popularly known as Sniper. She died in the hospital around 12pm.”

The husband of Hajia Nimahtallahi who operates the chemist where Yetunde allegedly bought the Sniper, Adio Tajudeen, confirmed the purchase of the substance from his wife.

“It was when the news of her death broke that we knew she was living in the neighborhood. People buy the powder for many reasons; we don’t suspect it would be used for evil purposes,” Tajudeen said.

The state police spokesman, Ajayi Okasanmi, said, “A case of murder was reported by a brother to the late woman’s husband. But we are still investigating because there are insinuations of homicide. We have invited all the parties and deposited her corpse for autopsy.”