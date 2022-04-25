Worshipers Injured As Church Building Collapses In Lagos State

Several worshipers were injured when a Deeper Life Bible Church, located in the Iragbo community in Badagry, Lagos State, collapsed.

The building collapsed around 9 am on Sunday following a heavy storm while the service was ongoing.

While details of the incident are still sketchy, an official of the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) confirmed to Channels Television that there were no casualties.

Reports indicate that those who were badly injured have been taken to the General Hospital in Badagry for treatment.

The incident adds to the rising cases of building collapse in the country’s commercial nerve centre. Last year, a high rise crumbled in Ikoyi, killing scores and injuring others.

Experts have identified quackery, substandard building materials, pilfering, and faulty/non-adherence to designs among others as reasons for the recurrent cases of building collapse.