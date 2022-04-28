Yggdrasil Gaming – Winner of the Casino Platform of the Year Award

Yggdrasil winning “Casino Platform Provider of the Year” Award once again demonstrates its excellent global standards as a top iGaming provider. During the 2022 EGR Nordics Awards ceremony, the leading developer of scratch games and lottery was named the winner among a long list of worthy competitor firms.

The coronation ceremony was held at the Westin Dragonara Resort in St. Julian’s, Malta, to celebrate and recognize the creativity of the Nordic region’s legitimate iGaming providers. Greentube, the Betsson Group, William Hill International, and the Come-On Group were also recognized at the event for their innovativeness and outstanding performance in the current wave of iGaming.

Yggdrasil Gaming’s Background

Yggdrasil Gaming is a well-known iGaming company with an outstanding reputation in the industry. The company is well-known for producing high-quality lottery, keno, and scratch-off games. Recently, the organization has attracted global attention for its creativity in developing new games. Significantly contributing to the growth of the mobile and online markets.

Since its inception in 2013, Yggdrasil Gaming has been creating ground-breaking games. The company takes a distinct approach to create games that are intertwined with storytelling. Hundreds of distinctively designed games have an impact on the iGaming market by attracting players from all over the world.

Yggdrasil Gaming has garnered a lot of support from various stakeholders over the years. Partners and players alike express gratitude for the company’s numerous promotional packs. Their assistance contributes significantly to the company’s efforts to innovate through its Game Engagement Mechanics. With each advancement comes a new feature designed to pique people’s interests. The company is known for its consistent efforts to add exciting features to games, such as synchronized symbols and rising reels.

Why Did Yggdrasil Gaming Win the EGR Nordics Awards in 2022?

Winning the EGR Nordics Awards is never by chance. This year’s title was no different for Yggdrasil Gaming. To stand out from the crowd of hardworking casino providers, the company had to be one-of-a-kind.

Due to the company’s recent use of excellent scalability and integration solutions, the panel tasked with determining the winner determined Yggdrasil Gaming to be the most deserving competitor. Unknown to many, Yggdrasil Gaming used cutting-edge technology to solve several scalability and integration issues. The jury was convinced that the company’s excellence in addressing critical issues deserved to be recognized.

Yggdrasil Gaming was also chosen for its ability to meet the needs of all users. The casino content provider has a stellar reputation for creating games that meet the needs of a wide range of people. Creating a product that resonates with the needs and preferences of a wide range of people deserves to be recognized.

The company’s incredible results were the most notable factor in Yggdrasil Gaming’s victory. The jury was blown away by the company’s performance, which was exemplified by Yggdrasil’s exceptional Game Adaptation Tools and Interface technology. The excellence of Yggdrasil Gaming exceeded expectations, convincing the jury that the victory was well deserved.

Other Yggdrasil Gaming Development Awards

Winning the Casino Platform Provider of the Year award was only the beginning of this remarkable company’s success. In the past, the company has achieved a number of notable victories. Among the remarkable achievements is the transition from a top slots developer to a global iGaming content supplier. Today, the content developer offers its expertise, forging profitable partnerships and gaining recognition among the top content providers.

Another remarkable achievement in Yggdrasil Gaming’s history is the successful integration of 20 Masters’ partners into the GATI platform. In the last two years, the company has released a number of games, including MultiMax, Splitz, Gigabox, and the well-known Game Engagement Mechanics. These and other equally impressive accomplishments are why the company received widespread acclaim at the awards ceremony.

Being named the winner of prestigious awards is no small honor. Yggdrasil Gaming has demonstrated this in the past by winning a number of other awards. They are as follows:

2015 – Software Rising Star

2016 – Gaming Software Supplier of the Year

2016 – Slot Provider of the Year

2017 – Slot Provider of the Year

2017 – International Gaming Awards

2017 – Slot Provider of the Year

2018 – Innovator of the Year

2018 – Innovator in RNG Casino Supplier

2019 – Innovator of the Year

2019 – Innovator in RNG Casino Supplier

2020 – Innovator of the Year

2021 – Slot Provider of the Year

2022 – Platform Supplier of the Year

Final Word

Yggdrasil Gaming has established deep roots in the iGaming industry over the years, forging itself into the most innovative provider. This year, the company has proven its worth in the industry once more. If the content provider continues on its current upward trajectory, the future looks promising.