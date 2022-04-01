You Are The Next Governor – Davido Tells Obi Cubana As He Visits Soludo

Superstar singer, Davido Adeleke has told businessman, Obi Cubana that after Anambra state governor, Charles Soludo’s tenure is over, he would be next in line.

Obi had said; ”We were warmly received today by our state Governor, Prof Charles Soludo.

Very passionate about Anambra state,!!

He personally jotted down ALL our points and suggestions, personally!!!

I can boldly tell Ndi Anambra that “ife ga-adi mma”, again!!!

“Aku lue uno” loading!!!

Davido responded; ”After soludo nah U WE WANT!!!!!”

