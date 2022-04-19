You Cannot Be Disappointed If You Don’t Invest In People —Singer Asa

Superstar singer Asa reveals she doesn’t keep friends to avoid disappointments.

The talented singer disclosed this while speaking about her life outside performing on stage. Asa noted that she likes to stay indoors, where it is quiet.

Speaking to YouTuber, Kortey, Asa made it known that she prefers to be alone than to have friends around. She added that investing in people brings about disappointment, hence, her reason for having just a best friend, Janet, who is also her manager.

Asa, born Bukola Elemide, also said she had little help while growing up while discussing how her family didn’t see any good in her music when she started as a musician.

She further discussed her idea of religion, love, heartbreak, and other personal details. Watch the interview below.