Yul Edochie’s First Wife, May, Unfollows Him On Instagram

May Edochie, the first wife of popular Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie has unfollowed him on Instagram.

This comes after the actor took to his Instagram page to hail his wife as his undisputed first number one.

Recall that the actor had made news yesterday, throwing the whole social media into chaotic frenzy after he revealed his child which according to him was born by his second wife.

The first wife, May has now unfollowed the actor after he news of his first wife made rounds yesterday.

Netizens have lauded her move as some speculate what her next move might be.

A quick check on Instagram has shown that the first wife has unfollowed Yul on Instagram; although, Yul still follows her:

