Zainab Ahmed: FG Will Issue $950m Bond Soon

The federal government will issue another $950 million bond by the end of the month or in May, according to Zainab Ahmed, minister of finance, budget, and national planning.

In an interview with Bloomberg on Thursday, Ahmed revealed this.

The federal government raised a $1.25 billion seven-year eurobond on the International Capital Market (ICM) in March this year to fund budget capital projects.

According to Ahmed, the country will raise the $950 million soon and consider whether or not to return to the market this year.

“For 2022, we have already issued early in this year, in March actually, $1.25 billion, and that means that the market is still very receptive to Nigeria. We still have about $950 million to issue and that should be sometime very soon in the month of April or May,” she said in response to a question on whether Nigeria would issue another bond for 2023.

“Later in the year, we would consider our options dependent on what the market looks like to determine whether we would need to go out to the market or not. But otherwise, we have a vibrant domestic market and we have been getting the financing that we need to run the budget from the domestic market.”