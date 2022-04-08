Zoning: Ortom Reinstates Aides That Lost Political Bid

On Thursday, Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State ordered the reinstatement of political officials who had quit to run for office but were not zoning-favored.

Only those whose positions were not replaced will be eligible, according to a statement issued by the governor and made accessible to journalists in Makurdi by his Chief Press Secretary, Nathaniel Ikyur.

In accordance with the governor’s direction, some of the governor’s assistants, including commissioners, have resigned their appointments to run for elective office since the end of September 2021.

“The gesture to reinstate the former aides who lost their bids for various elective political offices was to show my appreciation for their dedication in supporting and working for my administration since their appointment and supporting consensus arrangements in their various constituencies,” Ortom said at a meeting with all political appointees from the state’s 14 local government areas.

The governor, who took use of the opportunity to clear the air on rumors of a rift between him and the Peoples Democratic National Chairman, Dr Iyorchia Ayu, denied the allegations, saying people who spread false information will be disappointed.

In his words, “I have no single problem with our national chairman, Senator Ayu, our leader, Senator David Mark, Senators Gabriel Suswam, Abba Moro, Orker Jev or any leader of the party. We are consulting with one another without rancour. So there is no truth whatsoever in such rumours.

“We are working together for the success of our party and there is nothing like division or rift whatsoever. There is nothing that will divide us.”