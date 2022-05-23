2023: Amaechi Storms Katsina, Promises To Restore Security, Economy In No Time

Rotimi Amaechi, a presidential hopeful of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and former Minister of Transport, has promised to fix the country’s security, agriculture, and economy as soon as he is elected president.

Amaechi made the promise on Monday at the Banquet Hall of General Muhammadu Buhari Government House in Katsina as part of his National Consultation ahead of the APC Presidential primary poll.

The former minister challenged the delegates to reflect on and reconsider his exemplary performance, interventions, and projects in Daura, Katsina State, and Nigeria as a whole.

Amaechi while answering questions from a cross-section of the delegates also announced that he has good packages for the women as they are according to him, equal with the men.