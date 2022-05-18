2023: APC Must Commit To National Unity – Olawepo-Hashim

Chieftain of the All Progressives Congress, Gbenga Olawepo-Hashim, has stated that any aspirant that should be fielded by the party for the 2023 elections “must commit to the formation of a Government of National Unity.”

His suggestion came some days after the national chairman of the APC, Abdullahi Adamu, promised that the party would present its finest candidates ahead of the 2023 general election.

Olawepo-Hashim in a statement on Wednesday maintained that the Government of National Unity must be made up of credible Nigerians to unite the country.

According to him, the government must also be tasked to “secure the nation and bring immediate relief to our suffering people whose welfare have been battered due to the energy crises coming just at the heels of economic crises occasioned by the COVID-19 pandemic.”

He said that as of today, Nigeria was technically at war on multiple fronts and the solution requires “a patriotic, and non-partisan approach to navigate its current existential crises, as it happened during and after the Nigerian civil war in 1970.”

Olawepo-Hashim said, “Aside from the post-civil war experiment, the GNU option also gained traction during the crises that trailed the annulment of the June 12, 1993, presidential election, when pro-democracy groups called on the winner of the election to form an inclusive unity government to navigate the nation out of the impasse.”