2023: CSOs Present N50m Cheque To Zulum For Nomination Form

A coalition of approximately 150 civil society organizations, associations, and clubs has handed Governor Babagana Zulum of Borno State a N50 million cheque ahead of the All Progressives Congress primaries in 2023.

Coalition for Zulum Good Governance and Continuity stormed the Government House in Maiduguri and delivered the money to the governor, requesting that he purchase the nomination form in order to bring ultimate peace to the state.

Receiving the cheque, Governor Zulum thanked the coalition and promised to facilitate more development projects in the states.

Also Read: 2023: Ayade Asks Appointees To Resign, Set To Reshuffle Cabinet

“If God gives us power again, we will do more for our people, better than what we did,” he said.

“Craft and businesspersons will be empowered, farmers will be provided with implements, civil servants will continue to receive their salaries promptly by the grace of God.