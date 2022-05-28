2023 Elections: PDP More God-Fearing Than APC – Fintiri

By
Olayemi Oladotun
-
2023 Elections: PDP More God-Fearing Than APC – Fintiri
Ahmadu Fintiri

Adamawa State Governor Ahmadu Fintiri feels the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is a better option for Nigerians than the incumbent All Progressives Congress (APC).

On the fringes of the PDP National Convention in Abuja on Saturday, the governor talked to Channels Television.

While he conceded that the party had made mistakes in the past, he insisted that the PDP was still well ahead of the APC.

Also Read: APC Moves Presidential Primary To June 6

AdvertisementABUJA DOCTOR REVEAL THE UNIQUE WAY TO PERMANENTLY CURE WEAK ERECTION, SMALL AND SHAMEFUL MANHOOD AND INFERTILITY ISSUES WITHOUT SIDE-EFFECTS WITHIN SHORT PERIOD!! DON'T BE A VICTIM!! Click Here for More Details

“They have [forgiven us] and I think ours [PDP] is better. We are more God-fearing than the APC,” the governor said at the event being held at the Moshood Abiola Stadium Velodrome in Abuja.

“We made a mistake and we apologised which is human. The APC are making mistakes and they are still claiming they are going in the right direction and Nigerians are suffering. We have been licking our wounds.”

 

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here