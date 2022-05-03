2023: How Power Can Shift To South, Shehu Sani Reveals

Former Kaduna lawmaker, Shehu Sani, has stated that the only way the southern region of Nigeria can produce the president is for the All Progressives Congress or the People’s Democratic Party to pick a northern candidate.

Sani said this in his tweet on Tuesday, which read, “Power will shift to the South only if the candidates of the two main political parties are picked from the South.”

However, the APC and the PDP are still undecided on where to zone the presidential ticket.

Sani had added in another tweet that the people that could not be ignored in the elections come 2023 remained the “Northern poor.”

He said, “The most critical group of voters no national political party will ignore are “the Northern poor”. They vote in the direction of their sentiment and the interest of those who control them, and not on their collective plight.”