2023: I Have Other Plans, Says Bala Mohammed

Bala Mohammed, the governor of Bauchi State, has disclosed that if he does not get the Peoples Democratic Party presidential nomination, he has other plans.

When Mohammed went to the PDP secretariat in Minna to garner support from delegates ahead of the party’s primaries, he made this revelation.

Despite being a first-term governor and running for president in his party’s primary, the governor claimed that he had other ambitions.

“Is there anything wrong with Plan B or Plan C in politics? I am a general. I always plan for the best.

“I have plans B for my directors-general, my party people and including you journalists,” he said.

Mohammed added that as a democrat, irrespective of the outcome of the primaries, he would obey and accept the party supremacy on its choice of its flag bearer for the 2023 presidential election.

“I am a democrat and it is not a do or die affair. I am just presenting myself for the party whose leaders have the discretion to choose whomever they want and must be accepted,” he said.