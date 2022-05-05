2023: I’ll Serve With All My Heart, Osinbajo Promises Nigerians

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, has expressed that if given the opportunity to lead the country, he would serve with all his heart.

He also noted that Nigerians would not regret electing him into office but would “realise indeed they have done the right thing.”

Osinbajo was speaking on Wednesday during his visits to Taraba and Adamawa States, in continuation of his engagements with stakeholders and delegates of the ruling All Progressives Congress in the States.

This is according to a statement signed by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Laolu Akande, titled ‘If given opportunity to be president, I’ll serve with all my heart—Osinbajo’.

Osinbajo reportedly said, “My reason for aspiring for the office of the President of Nigeria is to serve the Nigerian people. I have no other reason or objective except to serve.

“After one has been in office as Vice President for seven years, I know that God did not give me that opportunity so that I would sit down somewhere and write the history of my service as Vice President.

“It is for the purpose of serving the people, and that is why I am so determined that if God gives me the opportunity to serve, the Nigerian people would realise indeed they have done the right thing by putting me in office because I would serve the country with everything, with all my heart and commitment.”