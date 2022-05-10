2023: Jonathan Disowns Northern Group, says APC Form Bought Without His Consent

Former President Goodluck Jonathan has stated that he has no link to the northern coalition that purchased the presidential nomination and expression of interest forms of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for him.

Earlier on Monday, the coalition procured the forms for Jonathan from the International Conference Centre in Abuja.

However in a statement issued on Monday night by Ikechukwu Eze, his spokesman, the former president said he didn’t authorise the purchase.

“It has come to our notice that a group has purportedly purchased Presidential Nomination and Expression of Interest forms of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in the name of former President Dr. Goodluck Ebele Jonathan,” the statement reads.

“We wish to categorically state that Dr. Jonathan was not aware of this bid and did not authorise it.

“We want to state that if the former President wanted to contest an election, he would make his intentions clear to the public and will not enter through the back door.

“While we appreciate the overwhelming request by a cross-section of Nigerians for Dr. Jonathan to make himself available for the 2023 presidential election, we wish to state that he has not, in anyway, committed himself to this request.

“Buying a presidential aspiration form in the name of Dr. Jonathan without his consent, knowing the position he had held in this country, is considered an insult to his person. The general public is therefore advised to disregard it.”