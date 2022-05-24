2023: Kalu Becomes Unopposed Aspirant For APC Abia North Senatorial Ticket

Orji Uzor Kalu, the Senate Chief Whip, will emerge unopposed as the All Progressives Congress senatorial candidate for Abia North Senatorial District in Friday’s primary election.

Kalu has been permitted to run in the district’s party primary election, while his sole opponent, Mr Fabian Okonkwo, has dropped out.

In the three years he served the zone, Kalu gained widespread acclaim and praise for the projects he brought to the Abia North district.

Senator Ahmad Lawan, the former governor who dropped his presidential bid in favor of Senate President, will now run unopposed in the primary, and his candidacy will be confirmed only at the end of voting on Friday.