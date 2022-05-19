2023: Nigeria Needs What I Am Providing For Akwa Ibom, Udom Tells PDP Delegates

Governor of Akwa Ibom and presidential hopeful on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Udom Emmanuel has stated that he will replicate what he did in Akwa Ibom across Nigeria if he is elected as president.

Udom made this remark on Wednesday when he met delegates of the PDP in Bayelsa.

Speaking on his plans for the country, Udom stated that he would redesign the security architecture and adopt a first-class economic transformation package which would benefit Nigerians.

“Today, you can see Ibom Air. I am sure Ibom Air flies into Yenagoa. Even if I say nothing, that alone should speak for me,” he said.

“If I am faithful in my own little corner, I will be faithful in much all over Nigeria. I will replicate what I have done in Akwa Ibom on the national scale and Nigeria will be better for it.

“Why do I need to step out? It is because Nigeria needs what I am already providing in Akwa Ibom. All that remains is for me to take that from the sub-national to national level.

“I understand the language of the economy. I have hands-on experience. We have a lot of things to show for our capacity and capability.

“If we can do these at the sub-national level where we do not control policies, we will do more if we get the opportunity to control policies at the national level.”