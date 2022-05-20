2023: Nigeria’s Presidency Not For Moneybags, Says Fayemi

Governor of Ekiti and presidential hopeful on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Kayode Fayemi has stated that Nigeria’s presidency is not for “moneybags”.

Fayemi said this on Thursday while soliciting the support of Kaduna APC delegates on his presidential bid.

He stated that if elected president, he will address insecurity and tackle issues of poverty and inequality.

“Inequality, poverty, economic undertones of security challenges are some of the issues to be addressed before we can address insecurity,” he said.

Kaduna state is one of the major food baskets in the country. We want to absorb our youths into the food value chain of agriculture and we must guarantee credit for our farmers and off-taking of the produce from our farmers.

“I am here because I believe we can build on the legacy of our president and I believe I have the capacity, the competence, and the compassion for our people and I can lead the country.

“I am not an accidental politician. I didn’t set out to be a politician; I am an academic. Fighting against June 12 annulment is what brought me here. I ran Radio Kudirat; I was declared persona non grata and faced a lot of threats.

“I desire to have a better Nigeria, a more progressive country that would yield to the yearnings of the people.

“I am not a moneybag, but I also know this job has never gone to a moneybag. But I can raise money. I have colleagues who believe in me, who are compassionate, who can assist me if I run to them. What you want is a better future for your children where you can sleep with your eyes closed.

“I am not in this race for personal gains, but I have a roadmap to transform our country, improve security, economy and infrastructure to build a better country where cohesion becomes the foundation of our security.”

He added that he has what it takes to promote unity in the country.

“I am a bridge builder, a unifier. I have lots of friends all over. My vision of a new Nigeria I believe I would earn your support. I pray that I earn your vote, but what matters ultimately is to have a better Nigeria,” he said.

“I have been having a conversation with el-Rufai. Though he said he is tired and wants to go and rest, the job is unfinished and he is needed to make Nigeria a better place.”