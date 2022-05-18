2023 Presidency: Saraki Promises To End Insecurity, Says He Is Most Qualified Candidate

Bukola Saraki, the former Senate President, has promised to end Nigeria’s current state of insecurity if elected President in 2023.

Saraki, a presidential hopeful for the Peoples Democratic Party, said this in a press conference shortly after meeting with delegates and other PDP stakeholders in Kebbi State.

He stated that addressing insecurity is a top priority for him because no meaningful development can occur without peace and stability.

Because of the/ various positions of responsibility he has held in the past, Saraki claims to be the most experienced among all of his party’s aspirations.

He also promised to fight poverty through job creation as well as encouraging Nigerians to embrace agriculture, which he says is key to resuscitating the nation’s economy.