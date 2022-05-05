2023 Presidency: Support Groups Pick Up Nomination Form For Osinbajo

Nomination and expression of interest forms were on Thursday picked up for Vice President Professor Yemi Osinbajo in Abuja.

The forms will enable the Vice President to contest in the All Progressives Congress’ presidential primaries.

It was obtained on behalf of the Vice President by Senator Kabiru Gaya.

Senator Gaya, who represents Kano-South in the Senate, is the Coordinator of Osinbajo Support Groups.

The forms cost N100 million.

Osinbajo is battling other APC members including Minister of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige; Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi; Minister of State for Education, Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba and Ekiti Governor, Kayode Fayemi, seeking to replace Buhari in 2023.