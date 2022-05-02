2023: Rise Above Partisan Politics, IPAC Tells Buhari

The Inter-Party Advisory Council (IPAC) says history beckons on President Muhammadu Buhari to oversee credible, transparent, free and fair elections that will lead to a rancor-free and smooth transition in 2023.

It urged Buhari to rise above “the low level of partisan politics, be alive to his historic obligations to democracy, future generations of Nigerians and the exigencies of peace, tranquillity and prosperity of the moment.”

IPAC National Chairman, Yabagi Yusuf Sani, made the call in a statement issued to congratulate Muslims on the completion of this year’s Ramadan fasting.

He also asked all key players and stakeholders in the nation’s democracy project to close ranks and work assiduously for the success of the forthcoming 2023 elections.

He urged Nigerians to be steadfast and hopeful for the fallouts of the special divine season for the restoration of peace, love and amity among the divergent components and communities.

He said: “Coming on the eve of another political transitional period of the nation, IPAC is especially praying that the luminous spirit and light of Ramadan will radiantly shine the path and guide actions of our compatriots of the Islamic faith towards achieving the goal and yearning for the peaceful and successful conduct of the general elections a couple of months away in 2023.”

He urged the security agencies the judiciary and the other relevant institutions to be awake to their roles in the electoral process.