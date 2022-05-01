2023: Vote Out Bad Governance, Atiku Tells Nigerian Workers

On Sunday, former Vice President Atiku Abubakar urged workers throughout the country to unite by channeling their concerns toward voting out bad governance in both the federal and state elections next year.

In a statement released on Sunday and published on Twitter in honor of International Workers’ Day 2022, Atiku urged workers to show their determination to improve their working circumstances by voting out bad governance in the 2023 elections.

While complimenting Nigerian workers’ perseverance and determination in the face of a slew of man-made obstacles, the presidential candidate pledged that if elected in 2023, he will improve working conditions and generate job chances for the country’s unemployed.

The statement read, “Dear Nigerian workers, I will like you to know that I feel your unbearable pains and pang of hunger, hyperinflation, mass unemployment and insecurity challenges you encounter in your daily lives.

“But I want to assure you that there’s hope from this socio-economic slope if we remain committed to the process to enthrone One People with One Future and One Country for the good of all.

“Nigerian workers at all levels and all sectors – federal, state, local governments, and private sector – may do well to adopt a new approach to industrial relations and dispute resolution by pursuing labour-friendly policies and positions that will guarantee improved national productivity, better working conditions for workers, particularly low-income staff and casual workers who have suffered so much anguish and pains in their daily working lives and living.

‘I wish to let Nigerian workers know that I feel their pains and would do the utmost to better their lots if given an opportunity to lead the country.

“I am concerned that salaries have remained static, food scarcity and inflation abound everywhere, children are out of school due to no fault of yours, farmers can no longer go to the farm for fear of bandits, traders cannot commute freely without being abducted, no energy to power industries and companies are shutting down geometrically; all conspired as a burden on the citizenry.

“However, I wish to assure you that all hope is not lost. You need not be forlorn; the time is ripe to vote out bad governance, and Nigerian workers should lead the way with their voter’s cards at the next polls to ensure the return of better days.”