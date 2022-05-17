2023: Why Presidency Should Return To Northern Nigeria – Fani-Kayode

Former Aviation Minister Femi Fani-Kayode has revealed why the Nigerian presidency should return to the north.

Igbos should be given first refusal when it comes to electing Nigeria’s next president, according to Fani-Kayode.

Any discussion of a southern presidency that does not give the Igbos first refusal is deceptive, he said.

Fani-Kayode claimed in a series of tweets that the North Central and Northeast regions of Nigeria have never produced a president.

Also Read: 2023: I Will Make Nigeria’s Economy Productive – Peter Obi

Fani-Kayode wrote: “Any talk of a Southern Presidency that does not offer the Igbo right of first refusal for the position is deceitful. And if you say no to the Igbos, which clearly both parties have done even if they don’t say it publicly, then I say let the Presidency go back to the North!

That is why I am supporting a Northern aspirant. Southerners must learn to be fair to one another before they can expect to be treated fairly by others.

“There are two zones in the North that have not produced a democratically-elected President.

“The NC has NEVER done so & the NE produced a Prime Minister 62 years ago who was unable to finish his tenure because he was killed. Is it fair to deny them & the Igbo, who have never produced a democratically-elected President either, the right to produce the next President? “