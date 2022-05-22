2023: Yahaya Bello Should Allow Those Of Us Older Than Him To Run For President – Amaechi

Rotimi Amaechi, former Minister of Transportation and All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential hopeful, has claimed that Kogi State Governor Alhaji Yahaya Bello should drop his presidential ambition for him since he has more experience than the governor.

The former Rivers State Governor declared this when he visited Lokoja, the state capital, to woo delegates ahead of the party’s presidential primary.

Gen. Tukur Buratai, the former Army Chief, accompanied him on the tour.

Speaking at the Government House, Amaechi urged delegates to persuade Governor Bello to scale back his plans for elderly persons like him.

He said though Bello is qualified to contest for the presidency, he’s still young and should make way for him to become the party flag bearer.

“This is the 28th state I will be visiting. I can no longer be called one of the APC aspirants because I have become the leading aspirant,” he said.

Amaechi further said that he deserved the ticket ahead of other aspirants,

“I was Speaker at the age of 34, Governor at the age of 42, and a minister in my early 50s. I have acquired the needed experiences to lead Nigeria.

Also Read: Plateau APC Delegates Will Vote For You, Lalong Tells Amaechi

“I am a former Chairman of Speakers forum, two-term Chairman of Governorship forum, coupled with my interaction as Presidential DG campaign, I have what it takes to lead a country like ours.”

He noted that even though he was aware that Governor Bello is a contestant, he as an older, with more experience should be given the chance to lead so that he will provide him with the needed experience in governance.

“I am aware that His Excellency is also a contestant, but I am the only leading contestant, older with more experience and I want to inform him that I will provide him with the necessary experience he needs to govern when the time comes,” he added.

The Deputy Governor of the State, Edward Onoja, who welcomed the presidential aspirant on behalf of the Governor, encouraged Amaechi to visit the governor and confer with him, noting that only Governor Bello can guide the delegates.

He claimed that the state remained an APC stronghold, promising the party that they will deliver for the party in the upcoming general election, as they did in the 2015 and 2019 general elections.